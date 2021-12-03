Drug addict found dead

A man was found hanged at a house in Shah Latif’s Abdullah Goth on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to the Shah Latif police, 21-year-old Muzammil, son of Tahir, used to live with his friend and they both were drug addicts. There were marks of rope on the victim's hands. The police detained Muzammil’s friend and initiated an investigation to determine whether the victim had been killed or he had committed suicide.