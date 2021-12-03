Drug addict found dead

A man was found hanged at a house in Shah Latif’s Abdullah Goth on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to the Shah Latif police, 21-year-old Muzammil, son of Tahir, used to live with his friend and they both were drug addicts. There were marks of rope on the victim's hands. The police detained Muzammil’s friend and initiated an investigation to determine whether the victim had been killed or he had committed suicide.
KARACHI: HE Consul General of the People’s Republic of China, Li Bijian called on the eminent businessman, Chairman...
Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Assembly member Sharmila Farooqi on Thursday visited the Safari Park to inspect food and...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will help set up reverse osmosis plants at different places in Karachi.The...
Pakistani universities intend to provide creative solutions to problems being faced by the manufacturers, production...
In order to utilise massive solar energy potential of the province, the Sindh government is working on a policy to...
Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah told the provincial cabinet on Thursday that his department had signed an...