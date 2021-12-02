PPP vows to support ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has announced standing with the Election Commission of Pakistan, saying that the federal government wants to paralyze the ECP by threatening to withhold its funds.

“It has been said in a cabinet meeting that if the AVM is not used in the by-elections, the government will consider whether to release funds to the ECP or not. No law can be imposed with which other parties do not agree,” said Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference along with MPA Sindh Assembly Nida Khoro and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here at the Sindh House on Wednesday.

Ghani said the country is facing shortage of urea. Wheat and sugar are being imported while the current account deficit is increasing. “Hafeez Sheikh was sacked last time and now when they will remove Shaukat Tarin. He is a good man but it seems that soon he will be made a scapegoat,” he said and added the government has people's life difficult in three years.

He said Sindh is producing about 70% gas but gas is not available there. Corruption in LNG and petroleum products continues to rise despite the fact that petroleum prices are declining internationally. He said political parties are being threatened and the parliament has been disrespected. “Bani Gala and Bahria Town were regularized, but Grand Hyatt's lease was canceled and it was fined Rs 18 billion.”

Ghani said Mustafa Kamal allotted 50 Acres of a water treatment plant which is near his house. “Punishment should be meted out to those who were involved in the illegal allotment,” he said and added the PTI wants local body elections on a non-party basis as now no one is ready to take a PTI ticket.

Replying to a question regarding the reservations of the opposition on the Sindh local government law, Ghani said he had asked the opposition to give suggestions on the bill. When the bill was introduced, the opposition walked out of the house. “If the opposition still brings suggestions, the Sindh government is ready to sit together,” he hinted. He said the census in Sindh was controversial and the PPP has reservations about it. The MMQ also objected to it. He said the rally on the PPP founding day in Peshawar was the largest in history.