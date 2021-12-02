SABS University holds talk on Art Residency

SUKKUR: The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, organised a one-day talk to encourage students and graduates to apply for art residency to improve their creative skills.

The Karachi-based artist association, VASL, was invited to help students understand Art Residency procedures. The representatives of VASL, Anosha Zia, Maria Hassan, Sakshi Kumar and a graduate of the National College of Arts, Lahore, Sadequain, gave a presentation to the students regarding advantages of art residency, its procedures, shared contacts, CV making and preparation of proposals. They said Art Residency is a platform where different artists sit together and share ideas of their creativity for 15 to 20 days.



Coordinators from SABS Abdul Malik Channa and Kashif Shahzad encouraged students to apply for residency to improve their artistic skills. The representatives of VASL presented souvenirs to Vice-Chancellor SABS, Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.