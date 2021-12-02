Noor Mukadam murder case: Plea seeking medical analysis of Zakir Jaffar filed

ISLAMABAD: The counsel of accused Zakir Jaffar on Wednesday filed a plea in the lower court, seeking medical analysis of his client stating that he was not mentally stable.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani heard the Noor Mukadam murder case wherein the statements and cross-examination of the witnesses continued. The accused were produced before the court.

Witness Doctor Hammad told the court that he himself collected samples from the crime scene and put his signatures on it. His name was available on the medical report but it had not put his stamp, he added.

Dr Anum said the blood samples of six persons were taken on August 14 and samples of other two persons were taken on August 15. The court also recorded the statements of ASI Muhammad Zubair, who reached the crime scene after the incident.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer filed a request in the court and adopted the stance that his client accused Zakir Jaffar was mentally sick.He prayed to the court to issue orders to conduct medical analysis of the accused. The hearing of the case was adjourned till December 8.