Educational staff observe strike

Islamabad: The teaching and non-teaching staff of the federal government educational institutions and employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday observed complete strike against placing FDE and institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

The call for strike was given by the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee against government's decision.

The meetings of the committee members held with Ministry of Education and PTI MNA Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday also yielded no result. The staff of educational institutions turned up at their duties but lodged their protest while wearing black ribbon around their shoulders. They also displayed banners and placards inscribed with slogans against placing them under MCI.

The staff of FDE and its educational institutions have also planned to stage a sit-in at D Chowk tomorrow (Thursday) till acceptance of their demands. The members of the Joint Action Committee also held a meeting with Ali Nawaz Awan MNA which remained fruitless. As a result, the Action Committee decided to go ahead with strike and protest.

The delegation told the PTI parliamentarian that the government was also taking unconstitutional step as nearly 20,000 seats of employees are distributed to Islamabad and four provinces. They are recruited as per quota and merit. "How come these employees can be brought under and Mayor and MCI," the committee said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Joint Action Committee headed by its Chairman Fazal-e-Maula held a meeting with Federal Secretary Education and senior officials of the Ministry. The Federal Secretary assured the delegation that grievances of FDE staff would be looked into.

According to a press release issued by the Action Committee, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan admitted that due to shortage of time, the stakeholders were not taken into confidence while taking the decision.