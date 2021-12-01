Saaf Pani case adjourned

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Saaf Pani Company corruption case by December 9 while directing prosecution to come up with more arguments on acquittal application of the main accused on next hearing.

The NAB had filed reference against 20 persons including former director Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal, accused of awarding contracts at exorbitant rates causing a loss of Rs 345.282 million to the national kitty. Chief Technical Officer, Punjab Saaf Pani Company, (PSPC) Dr Zaheer-ud-Din, Chief Procurement Officer Nasir Qadir Badhal, Consultant Engineer Saleem Akhtar and Managing Director KSB Pumps Muhammad Masud Akhter, Deputy Secretary Housing Khalid Nadeem Bukhari, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, former Deputy Secretary Zahoor Ahmed Dogar, ex-Chief Resident Engineer Maj (retd) Adnan Aftab Khan, Resident Engineer Syed Masoud-ul-Hassan Kazmi, Resident Engineer Muhammad Moeen-ud-Din and Resident Engineer Muhammad Younas were nominated in the reference.