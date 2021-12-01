17 illegal buildings razed, sealed

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) razed several buildings in various city areas here on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted on the directions of LDA’s Chief Town Planner (CTP) Tahir Mayo, officials said, adding Director Town Planning Zone IV Asad Zaman headed the operation. Officials said the grand operation against illegal constructions was carried out in Johar Town, Defence Road, Pine Avenue, Khayaban Jinnah and UMT Road during which 17 illegal buildings were demolished and sealed.

LDA team of TP Zone IV demolished an under-construction illegal basement on UMT Road and an illegal residential structure located behind Taqwa Mosque was sealed. They said illegal shops in plot 50A-1 PIA Society were demolished, illegal constructions on plots 242, 243 and 244 Block C, PIA Society were demolished and two illegal state offices located on Pine Avenue Scheme were sealed. They said an illegal restaurant was also sealed on the road.

Officials said an illegal fence at Qadir Chowk was demolished and temporary shops selling fruits, vegetables and meat were razed. They added that an office of a property dealer was sealed while shops on plot 46C in PCSIR Society were also sealed. An under-construction building on plot 22R of Johar Town was demolished while an illegal cafe in Johar Town and a residential building in Johar Town were also sealed. LDA’s CTP said the authority will continue its operation against illegal constructions without any discrimination. He said construction of building will not be allowed before approval of maps and other requirements.