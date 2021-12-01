SNGPL holds E-Kachehri

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) organised an E-Kachehri for natural gas customers at its head office on Tuesday. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J Hamdani listened to complaints of customers and directed relevant officials for immediate resolution of complaints. Senior Management of the Company along with Regional Managers attended the E-Kachehri through video conference. Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged complaints related to gas connection, billing and gas pressures. It is pertinent to mention that under the directives of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), SNGPL has been organising E-Kachehris for more than a year during which a large number of customers have benefitted from this facility.