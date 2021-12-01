 
close
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

UK spy chief

By AFP
December 01, 2021

London: The head of Britain’s overseas spy service on Tuesday called for the country’s intelligence agencies to shed their culture of secrecy and partner with tech firms to fight hostile states, criminals and extremists.

MI6 chief Richard Moore said in a rare public address that the country’s enemies were pouring "money and ambition into mastering artificial intelligence, quantum computing and synthetic biology".