Teachers denounce expulsion of private schools from cantt areas

Rawalpindi: Joint Action Committee of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Associations organised a seminar on ‘Dar Arqam’ School, Range Road, against the decision to expel all private educational institutions from cantonments areas across the country till December 31, 2021, says a press release.

Nasir Mahmood, Malik Azhar Mahmood, Chaudhry Tayyab, Abrar Ahmad Khan, Raja Naseer Janjua, Malik Naseem Ahmed, Shahbaz Qamar, Chaudhry Amjad Zeb, Hafiz Muhammad Basharat, Muhammad Usman and Muhammad Asif participated on behalf of the Joint Action Committee.

Convener Joint Action Committee Nasir Mahmood said that the Supreme Court has decided to evict private educational institutions located in cantonments across the country from December 31, 2021. He said “We should protect the interests of educational institutions. We will hold protest, on December 7, in front of Rawalpindi Cantt office, the owners of educational institutions affiliated to Joint Action Committee will stage a protest. In the second phase, thousands of school owners will go to D-Chowk. He said that in addition to the legal battle, we are also holding meetings with powerful political figures to make appropriate amendments to the Cantt Board Act, 1937, 1980.”

In his address, Abrar Ahmad Khan said that at present all the educational institutions of the cantonments are on one page and they are waiting for the next course of action from Joint Action Committee.

Addressing the seminar, Malik Azhar said that with the decision of the Supreme Court, 7,000 educational institutions would be closed, 2.5 million children would be out of school and 300,000 teachers would be unemployed. Chaudhry Tayyab said that now is the time for parents to stand up for their children’s education. With the ruin of children’s educational sessions, the educational future of children will also be in jeopardy. He said that at present we are all in a state of emergency and all educational institutions should stand by us and cooperate fully. Malik Naseem Ahmed, Hafiz Basharat, Muhammad Asif, Naeem Ashraf, Zahid Islam said that all school owners along with their parents should gather in front of Rawalpindi Cantt and record their peaceful protest. Our struggle will continue until we achieve our goals