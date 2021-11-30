Girl dies through doctors’ ‘negligence’

LAHORE: A six-year-old girl died through alleged negligence of doctors in Misri Shah area here on Monday. The victim was brought in a critical condition to hospital on Zafarullah Khan Road, Kachupura area of Misri Shah where her condition worsened and she died after being injected by doctors. The victim’s family became enraged and smashed windows of the hospital and manhandled the staff present on the spot. Police reached the scene and controlled the situation. The body was shifted for postmortem.