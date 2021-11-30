 
November 30, 2021
Lahore

Driver arrested

November 30, 2021

LAHORE: Mochi Gate police arrested a rickshaw driver for eve-teasing and lewd comments. The accused Shaukat started passing lewd comments on his female passenger besides resorting to eve-teasing. The woman left the rickshaw but the accused chased her. On being

informed, the police reached the spot and arrested him.