Monday November 29, 2021
New variant of Covid-19: NCOC urges people to be fully inoculated

By ONLINE
November 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Amid new variant of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday asked the people to get fully vaccinated against COVID -19.

In a tweet, NCOC urged the people to maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of virus. The government has already issued a notification regarding travel ban for six African countries and Hong Kong with immediate effect.