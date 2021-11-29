‘Omicron has many more mutations than Delta’

ROME: The new Covid variant Omicron has many more mutations than the Delta variant, according to a first "image" of this new variant initially detected in South Africa, produced and published by the prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.
On the three-dimensional "image", which looks like a map, "we can clearly see that the Omicron variant presents many more mutations than the Delta variant, concentrated above all in one area of the protein that interacts with human cells", the team of researchers said in a statement Sunday.
"This does not automatically mean that these variations are more dangerous, just that the virus has further adapted to the human species by generating another variant," the researchers said.
"Other studies will tell us if this adaptation is neutral, less dangerous or more dangerous," they added. The research team focused on the search for mutations in "the three-dimensional structure of the spike protein", Claudia Alteri, professor of clinical microbiology at Milan State University and a researcher at Bambino Gesu, told AFP.
According to New York Times, Omicron carries about 50 mutations not seen in combination before, including more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to attach to human cells. Omicron’s spike protein has several mutations that are found in other variants of concern and that are thought to make the virus more infectious.
ISLAMABAD: Amid new variant of COVID-19, the National Command and Operation Center on Sunday asked the people to get...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was...
ASHGABAT: Pakistan and Turkey on Sunday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation at a meeting of...
TEL AVIV: The Miss Universe beauty pageant on December 12 will go on despite the host, Israel, imposing travel...
KABUL: The UN Humanitarian Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said that it provided assistance...
WASHINGTON: A five-year-old child was shot and killed in Minnesota by a teen who was filming a social-media video with...