Gillani welcomes PML-Q leader in PPP

Islamabad : Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that only PPP can take Pakistan out of the current difficult situation. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari there are strong voices of people’s rights and that is why people are joining PPP.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani welcomed District President of PML-Q Khanewal, Sardar Wahab Sultan on joining PPP, says a press release.

He expressed these views at Gillani House Islamabad. District President Khanewal Sardar Wahab Sultan along with party leaders announced to join the PPP. Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari was also present on the occasion Sardar Wahab Sultan said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of Pakistan who can truly lead the country and nation on the path of development and prosperity.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said we welcome those who join the party. The PPP has already given a place to the workers and will continue to do so.