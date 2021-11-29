Just as human

I thought chaining up people was only something one saw in movies or read of in novels. I never knew that even in the 21st century someone could actually chain his daughter. In Swat, a man chained his daughter for choosing to marry someone of her choice. Such violence against girls is prevalent in Pakistan and sheds light on the conservatism and ignorance of society towards them. They are killed for turning down marriage proposals and chained when they marry for love.

Indeed, Islam gives girls the right to make decisions regarding their life and marriage, and they should not be denied this right. Islamic history is replete with examples where women’s choice were taken into account and their decisions upheld. People should give girls due freedom to decide their own lives.

Maria Naseem

Turbat