Square one

The PTI claimed that it would not borrow money if it came to power, but it has accrued a record loan of over Rs13 trillion in three years so far. Apart from this the prime minister is borrowing $3 billion and oil worth $1.2 billion to $1.5billion on differed payment from Saudi Arabia, instead of exercising austerity. All this will add to our repayment liabilities.

The PTI also claimed to have historical good governance and across-the-board accountability. However, the protection provided to cabinet members and other PTI supporters by introducing NAB revised ordinance to exempt them from accountability suggests otherwise. It seems that the PTI only wants to target the opposition leader and his allies. The PTI’s popularity is now at the lowest ebb. If it wants to perform well in the upcoming elections, it must act fast to improve people’s perception of it.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu