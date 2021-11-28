BISE Inter Special Exams start

LAHORE: Intermediate Special Examination 2021 of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore started on Saturday.

On the first day of the exams the papers for Economics and Military Science were held in the morning session while the papers for Sociology, Music and Physiotherapy etc. were held in the evening under strict at 59 examination centers within the limits of Lahore Board.

On the first day two candidates were caught cheating in the exams and UMCs were registered against the two of them. BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali has instructed all the examination staff to ensure proper search of candidates while entering the examination centers. As many as 17,797 candidates are appearing in the examination.