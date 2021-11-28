Leaders vow to hold PPP foundation day event

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Youth Wing, Women Wing, and Student Federation on Saturday vowed that the gathering to mark the party’s foundation day would be held in the provincial capital on November 30.
Speaking at a press conference, PPP Women Wing President Senator Rubina Khalid said though the district administration had not yet issued no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the function in the provincial capital, the party workers from all over the province would attend the gathering at all costs.
She said that holding of public meeting was a basic right in democratic countries, adding that the ‘incompetent’ rulers were scared of the growing popularity of the PPP. PPP Youth Wing President Samiullah and President People’s Student Federation Rashid Afridi also address the press conference.
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association is very much concerned over the classification of a new Covid-19 variant by WHO...
LAHORE: An MoU was signed in a ceremony organised in Balochistan Secretariat on the occasion of Chief Minister Usman...
DIR: Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Information Fatehullah Khan said on Saturday that climate change had impacted the...
WANA: A three-day “Tour de Waziristan National Cycle Race” will commence from today . The event is being organised...
PESHAWAR: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has said that the company had replaced 77 kilometres old, leaky and...
MANSEHRA: The people of upper Kohistan, who had gone to excavate precious peridot stones from the difficult...