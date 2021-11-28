Leaders vow to hold PPP foundation day event

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Youth Wing, Women Wing, and Student Federation on Saturday vowed that the gathering to mark the party’s foundation day would be held in the provincial capital on November 30.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP Women Wing President Senator Rubina Khalid said though the district administration had not yet issued no-objection certificate (NOC) for holding the function in the provincial capital, the party workers from all over the province would attend the gathering at all costs.

She said that holding of public meeting was a basic right in democratic countries, adding that the ‘incompetent’ rulers were scared of the growing popularity of the PPP. PPP Youth Wing President Samiullah and President People’s Student Federation Rashid Afridi also address the press conference.