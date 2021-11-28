Two held for looting 100 TikTokers, food delivery riders

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in looting TikTokers and food delivery riders.
Munir Gul and Abbas Ali mostly looted TikTokers and food delivery riders. They had been involved in more than 100 cases of street crime incidents, and had wounded several people over offering resistance during mugging bids. They used to sell the snatched motorcycles for Rs10,000 each.
