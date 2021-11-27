Afghan arrested with foreign currency

LANDIKOTAL: The border authorities on Friday arrested an Afghan national after recovering US dollars from his possession at Torkham border crossing, sources said.
The border officials stopped Fahim, an Afghan national, who was going to Afghanistan. They said 20,400 US dollars were recovered from Fahim’s luggage. The arrested Afghan national was handed over to the customs officials for further investigation.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Community Support Project organized a ceremony here on Friday for the distribution of cheques...
MARDAN: Dispute Resolution Council Chairman Haji Ihsanullah Bacha on Friday said that the DRC had resolved more than...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash on Friday directed the officials of Health and other...
By Our correspondentMARDAN: District police on Friday recovered 6kg charas and arrested three drug pushers.District...
CHARSADDA: The Narcotics Eradication Team and the local police here on Friday recovered around 1,050 gram ice drug...
WANA: The residents here on Friday demanded the government to relocate the offices of the district administration,...