Hearing against Shehbaz’s family put off till Dec 13

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz Sharif family till December 13.
Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and marked their attendance. A report regarding the death of co-accused Fazal Dad Abbasi was submitted to the court which summoned prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.
In the reference against the Shehbaz family, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the Shehbaz family’s assets increased from Rs 2 million to Rs 7,000 million that the family has failed to justify.
The NAB alleged Shehbaz Sharif in connivance with his co-accused family members, Benamidars, front men, close associates, employees and moneychangers had developed an organised system of money-laundering for accumulation of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 7,328 million.
The NAB had nominated Shehbaz Sharif, his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, daughters Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali in the reference. Suleman Shehbaz has been declared a proclaimed offender in this case.
The other nominated accused are Nisar Ahmad, Tahir Naqvi, Ali Muhammad Khan, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad Abbasi, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar and Haroon Yousaf Aziz. Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned the Ramzan Sugar mills case against Shehbaz and Hamza for the same date.
