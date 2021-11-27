Lt-Gen Nigar becomes first female colonel commandant

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Army Medical Corps (AMC) Center, Abbottabad, on Friday.

The COAS pinned the badges of rank to formally install Lt-Gen Nigar Johar as the first-ever female general to be appointed as Colonel Commandant of the AMC. Speaking on the occasion, the COAS lauded the contributions of AMC in ensuring high standards of healthcare during peace and war. Gen Bajwa said the AMC has always answered the call of duty during natural calamities, both inland and abroad. "Our doctors and paramedic staff have been frontline warriors against COVID-19 and displaying exemplary commitment and resolve for safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan," the COAS remarked.

He noted that installation of the first-ever three star female general as Colonel Commandant of AMC is indeed a matter of immense pride for the Pakistan Army and the country.

"Keeping pace with rapid advancements in medical science is imperative for the doctors and paramedics to keep themselves on par with modern militaries and best global practices in healthcare," the COAS concluded.