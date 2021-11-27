Blatant abuse

The International Islamic University in Islamabad has more than 30,000 students, including foreign students. These students are facing numerous issues in the hostels. What is even worse is the university administration’s reluctance to listen to complaints and problems. The offices of those in senior administrative positions have become no-go areas.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, the chairman of Higher Education Commission and the president of the university should take notice of the issue and direct the officials concerned not to abuse their power.

Javaid Dashti

Islamabad