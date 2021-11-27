MoU signed

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Yozgat Bozok University (YBU), Turkey, have signed an MoU for research collaboration, faculty training and student exchange. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and YBU Turkey Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ahmet Karadag signed the accord online on Friday. The 10-point accord signing was followed by a video conference among the heads and officials of both universities. The Consul General of the Republic of Turkey Lahore, Mr Emir Ozbay, Director Younus Emre Cultural Centre, Mr Ulas Ertas, and Head of Communications Shakil Gillani were also present. Prof Zaidi said that commercialisation and internationalisation were the pillars of his strategic vision, so GCU was entering into active collaboration and partnership with foreign universities.