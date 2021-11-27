Second business moot begins

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has said that one of the prime responsibilities of the university is to create new knowledge and resolve socio-economic problems through ideas, inventions, innovations and research.

He said this while addressing the inaugural session of a two-day 2nd International Conference on Business and Commerce (ICBC-2021). PU Dean Faculty of Commerce Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad Bora, Prof Wallace Ford from City University, New York, researchers from various parts of the country, faculty members and students participated in the event while eminent experts from 7 countries are participating in the conference online.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that PU would encourage and fund those projects that addressed major issues being faced by the society and the country. Meanwhile PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad while addressing the alumni dinner of the university’s School of Economics said that the newly-established School of Economics would prepare technical proposals to put the economy of the country on the road to progress. University had been academically restructured to serve the country as well as nation with specialised needs of the time, he said. Prof Dr Zulfiqar Bora said that the college had introduced 8 new degree programmes as per modern needs of the market. He said that the HCC graduates got job offers even before completing their degrees because of the high standard of education and skills being imparted to the students. He said that the college had a plan to construct two six-story towers along the existing building of the college. The number of students was expected to reach 6,000 in the upcoming years, he said.

Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan and Alumnus of the Department Dr Shaista Sohail, Higher Education Secretary Javed Iqbal Bukhari, GCU VC Dr Asghar Zaidi, Former PHEC Chairman Dr Nizamuddin, HoD School of Economics Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch and others participated in the event.

Dr Shaista Sohail recalled the golden memories of her stay at PU and said that her father was also a faculty member and former head of the Department of Economics. She said that major financial issues of the universities across Pakistan could be solved if another grant of Rs 20 billion was allocated to the HEC.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the establishment of the School of Economics was an excellent initiative and it would provide the best human resource in the field. Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch said that the PU Dept of Economics was established 102 years ago and now it was turning into a school, a dream which was being achieved with day and night efforts. Later, the map and plan of the new building of the School of Economics was unveiled.