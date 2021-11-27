Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life

PARIS: The Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, has offered his resignation to Pope Francis due to his "ambiguous behaviour" with a woman, his diocese announced on Friday. Aupetit wrote to the pope this week offering to step down following an investigation by Le Point magazine earlier this month, a diocese spokeswoman said.
"He had ambiguous behaviour with a person he was very close to," the spokeswoman said, adding that it was "not a loving relationship", nor sexual. The offer to resign was "not a confession of guilt, but a humble gesture, an offer of dialogue," she added. Catholic priests are bound to celibacy under church doctrine and are meant to practice sexual abstinence.
CAIRO: The UN mission in Libya condemned on Friday an attack by armed men on an appeals court as it was set to...
GRAMOTEINO, Russia: Russia on Friday was mourning more than 50 people who died in a Siberian coal mine disaster,...
LONDON: A British court will rule next week on an appeal by Associated Newspapers against a previous judgement that it...
ROME: France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their...
MOSCOW: Belarus´s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland on Friday that he...
LUXEMBOURG: The European Union´s General Court on Friday refused to restore exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles...