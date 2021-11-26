AVM Tariq Zia appointed new PAF spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia was appointed as Director General Public Relations (DGPR) of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday. The two-star Air Officer will also discharge his responsibilities as spokesman of PAF. The appointment was announced in the backdrop of recent reorganisation of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in view of evolving geostrategic environment and dictates of contemporary warfare, the Directorate of Public Relations of PAF said on Thursday.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Tariq Zia was commissioned in the GD (P) branch of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in June, 1990. During his career, he commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, air power centre of excellence (ACE) and an operational air base.

He served as Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. He also served as Commander Air Force Strategic Command. Presently, AVM Tariq Zia is holding the post of Director General Warfare and Strategy at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of the PAF Air War College, Faisal and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK. In recognition of his meritorious services and meticulous professionalism, he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).