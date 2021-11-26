Lost generation

The Sindh government has utterly failed to create job prospects for university graduates. While Sindh's educational institutions generate thousands of degree holders each year, millions of students have squandered their age and talent waiting for work opportunities. In 2019, the Sindh government declared 1500 posts of lecturers through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC). However, the Sindh High Court outlawed the SPSC due to findings of corruption and nepotism by stakeholders. In 2021, and unemployment is rife as ever.
What will be the fate of the province if its younger generation is constantly road blocked by corruption, nepotism, poor governance, and unemployment? All people desire and deserve merit-based employment opportunities devoid of corruption and favouritism. The Sindh government should adopt a constructive approach and help graduates prosper.
Muhammad Faheem Abro
Larkana
Be it a case of a woman casually subjected to violence, brutally beaten, or axed to death, everyone’s first impulse...
This refers to the editorial ‘Policy rate’ . There appears to be unfair criticism by the media, opposition...
It pains me to see Larkana being ignored by the Sindh government. The city’s ‘broken’ streets are full of sewage...
An emotionally charged nation never succeeds in its pursuits. A case in point here is the forthcoming local government...
While science can contribute greatly to the welfare of mankind, its applications in the current times are often...
The PTI made many promises during its election campaign. Now it is time for the party to make good on them and to...