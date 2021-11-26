Brushed aside

It pains me to see Larkana being ignored by the Sindh government. The city’s ‘broken’ streets are full of sewage water; bridges are collapsing; and grounds are heaped with garbage. Not only is the city frequented by historians and tourists visiting Mohenjo Daro and Langh Lake, but is also the home district of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and a number of other political elite in Sindh.

Despite the support residents here show to the PPP, the city is obviously neglected. Its decrepit fly-over bridge, which was constructed some two decades ago, has only been repaired thrice. During the trip of visitors from Punjab for the PDM session, heaps of garbage were covered with green cloth instead of being cleaned away. Robberies and muggings are rampant. The law and order situation is a mess. The provincial and federal governments should help improve the state of the city as soon as possible. If the PPP wants to continue having support of Larkana, it needs to deliver.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana