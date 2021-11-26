Power of pathos

An emotionally charged nation never succeeds in its pursuits. A case in point here is the forthcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Officials of different parties have started their campaigns in order to win the elections. Emotional songs, political propaganda to exploit the already-exploited people, attending funerals and visiting local hujras (a social gathering place) are some of the tactics which have been used time to maximise political scorings.

We as a nation must decide to leave behind these medieval practices that rely on emotional exploitation and set our priorities. We must not choose our politicians blindly. We must prioritise quality education and decent employment opportunities over any emotional manipulation. Only good education and work opportunities can change the nation’s fate in the long run.

Syed Haris Nawaz

Mardan