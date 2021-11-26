PIA schedules flights to Fujairah

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) becomes the first airline to operate scheduled flights to Fujairah, UAE, a statement said on Thursday.
PIA's first flight took off from Peshawar for Fujairah on Thursday carrying 168 passengers.
CEO PIA Air Marshal (Retd.) Arshad Malik, along with passengers, traveled on the first flight to Fujairah, where members of the royal family and high government officials warmly welcomed them. All passengers were greeted and welcomed with a traditional dance. According to the airline, it also has made special arrangements for swift immigration at the airport and free bus transportation to other cities, for convenience of its passengers.
