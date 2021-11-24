Nation stands united with security forces: governor

LAHORE: Newly appointed Punjab Rangers DG Major General Syed Asif Hussain on Tuesday called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

The governor said that Pakistan has the best armed and security forces in the world which are capable of giving a befitting answer to the enemy on every front. The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. Rangers’ officers and jawans are the pride of the nation, he said. He congratulated the DG on taking charge, expressed good wishes and appreciated the services of rangers for eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace in Punjab. Ch Sarwar said that the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, security forces as well as the nation for peace are unprecedented. The whole nation stands united with the security forces. Anti-state elements are conspiring to destabilise Pakistan but we all have to unite to defeat them. Performance of Rangers in Punjab is exemplary and commendable, he said. The governor said the present government is taking practical steps to strengthen the institutions.

Political and religious parties should put national interest ahead of personal and political ones and it is the responsibility of every patriot Pakistani to keep national interests supreme, he added.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairman Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing voting rights and more facilities to overseas Pakistan, saying entire nation was grateful to the PM.

The previous governments considered the expatriates as second grade citizen and never took such steps for their betterment but PM Imran Khan gave the long demanded rights to vote to them, he said while addressing a press conference at the sidelines of Dubai Expo, a spokesman for OPC told media on Tuesday. The OPC vice-chairman informed the media that he visited Dubai Expo on the special instructions of CM Usman Buzdar to review the efforts being made for the betterment of overseas Pakistanis.

"As compared to resolving overseas Pakistanis' complaints in four years by the previous government the PTI government had resolved the double number of complaints in three years such as PTI has resolved 63% and previous government resolved only 37%," he claimed.