Smoky vehicles fined, impounded

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Company's (PTC) Enforcement Wing continued crackdown on smoke-emitting public service vehicles in the provincial metropolis and impounded 2005 vehicles into different police stations for serious violations of laws.

A spokesman for PTC Enforcement Wing told media on Tuesday that DGM Enforcement Faisal Yousuf supervised the campaign and took action against a total of 9,747 public transport vehicles so far, of which 2005 were impounded for serious offenses and deposited in various police stations.

The vehicles found violating environment protection laws were also imposed fines totaling Rs 2.19 million while 1938 vehicles were let free after issuing warnings. The violating drivers were issued challan tickets. The spokesman said PTC is also creating awareness of the environmental protection among the public. Besides, the anti-smog measures, vehicles are also being checked for corona SOPs violations.

Two stores sealed: The district administration sealed two grocery stores for overcharging here on Tuesday. Officials said DC Lahore directed all ACs to carry out inspections of grocery stores regarding overcharging and display of official price list at a prominent place. They said following this order, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nadeem visited Faisal Town and Model Town Extension areas and sealed two department stores and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on them for not maintaining DC counters and displaying official rate list at a prominent place. A vegetable seller was also fined Rs5,000 for selling tomatoes at exorbitant prices, the officials said, adding drive against overcharging will continue.