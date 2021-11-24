Govt asked to stop demolishing industrial plants

LAHORE:The All Pakistan Alternative Energy Association (APAEA) has alleged that the Punjab government through district administration of various districts has started demolishing pyro plants without any reason, resulting in heavy loss to the industry and making hundreds of employees jobless in the already suppressed economy.

During a press conference held here Tuesday, the APAEA office-bearers demanded the government stop the ongoing demolition operation as the industry had paid huge taxes to the government while importing their plants and machinery.

APAEA Chairman Azeem Kasuri said the pyro plants owners were obeying the SOPs issued by the government but the district administrations were bulldozing their factories rendering a large number of employees unemployed during the action in the wake of smog.

“Pyro industry is one of the industries adopted the 3R concept of environment and it is also recognised worldwide,” he said, adding this industry used wood to recycle old tyres. Azeem said there had been a misconception that tyres were being set on fire but, actually, pyro industry processed the tyres to make alternative energy.

“We had applied for environmental approval with EPA but despite passage of 10 years authorities are reluctant to give us approval,” he claimed. He said the government should guide the industry for improvement in operations.

We are wrongfully being implicated in FIRs despite we are complying with the executive orders,” he claimed. “Pyro industry is actually a blessing for the country as tyres are recycled which is good even to control the diseases like dengue.” he said and demanded the chief minister take notice of the situation and stop the administration from demolishing pyro plants.