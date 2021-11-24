Burning irony

As the world marked November 20 as International Day of Children, an 11-year-old boy from Khairpur was sexually abused and brutally murdered. One can only imagine the trauma the victim’s family experiences. According to the report ‘Cruel Numbers 2020’, there was a four percent increase in the number of child abuse cases between 2019 and 2020.

To make matters worse, most perpetrators walk away scott-free because of how normalised victim-blaming is. The government should enforce the laws that have been made to curtail child abuse.

Abdul Mujeeb

Ghotki