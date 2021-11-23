Qatari naval commander calls on PAF chief

ISLAMABAD: Commander Qatari Emiri Naval Forces, Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, in his office on Monday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interests. Abdullah Bin Hassan Al-Sulaiti commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Qatar enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds manifested through strong ties between both air forces. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.