Abhinandan awarded by India

LAHORE: Abhinandan Varthaman, Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, who was captured by Pakistan in 2019 after his MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jet, and later returned to India — was awarded India's third-highest gallantry medal on Monday, local media reported.
According to the Indian media, Abhinandan received the Vir Chakra — the third-highest wartime gallantry award after Param Vir Chakra and Maha Chakra — from Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at an investiture ceremony in the capital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the ceremony.
A report said Abhinandan, who was recently promoted from wing commander to group captain, was awarded the medal for "showing conspicuous courage" while shooting down a Pakistani F-16 aircraft in February 2019 — a claim that has been rubbished by the Pakistan military, independent observers as well as the international media. Abhinandan's unit — 51 Squadron — also received an award citation, according to the media.
