Worsening smog condition: Educational institutes, private offices to remain shut for three days a week in Lahore

LAHORE: As smog continues to prevail in the city, the Punjab government has ordered closure of all public and private educational institutions (colleges, schools and academies, etc.) and private offices for three days a week (Saturday, Sunday and Monday).

On Monday, official data of AQI released by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that the highest AQI level in Lahore was 400 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly Hall and at National Hockey Stadium in Gulberg the AQI was 371. The data of Township and Town Hall was not released.

The EPA’s official AQI data of the last two weeks of Lahore reveled that on Sunday (21 November 2021) the highest AQI in Lahore was 422 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall while in 224 and 214 at Town Hall and Township respectively. On Nov 20, the AQI was 428 at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly hall, in Township it was 419 and at Town Hall it was 206. On Nov19, the AQI was high in Township as the figure reached 394 while at Town Hall it was 231.

The fluctuating data of AQI was very disturbing for the citizens as they don’t know when and where in the city the AQI levels will rise. However, mostly it was high at Faisal Chowk opposite Assembly Hall but Township and Town Hall areas also recorded a significant spike.

Following the situation, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar issued a notification on Monday which stated that there was evidence of persistent deterioration in Air Quality Index of the city of Lahore, fluctuating from satisfactory to poor levels, which was likely to cause breathing discomfort, respiratory tract diseases and heart diseases amongst people of all age brackets.

Punjab Relief Commissioner in the notification ordered that all private offices being operated by companies, private sector entitles and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Monday in addition to Saturday and Sunday with effect from November 27 until 15.1.2022 (January 15). However, their staff may work from home.

He ordered that all public and private educational institutions (Colleges, Schools and Academies etc.) in territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation shall remain closed on every Monday in addition to weekly holidays which shall be observed on Saturday and Sunday with effect from 27.11.2021 until 15.1.2022. However, they may arrange virtual classes. The notification was forwarded to departments concerned for information, necessary action and implementation.