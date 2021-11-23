Uplift works in MPs areas priority: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said development work in the areas of parliamentarians would be done on priority and no one would be allowed to create hurdles to resolution of genuine issues.

The chief minister said this while talking to MNAs, including Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Amir Sultan Cheema, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. “I settle the issues faced by parliamentarians while treating them my own and I am always available for serving the masses because this government does not raise hollow slogans like past rulers as it believes in performance. MNAs are as dear as MPAs,” he said. Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition resorted to negative politics on every occasion as it has no strategy. The parliamentarians apprised the chief minister of the problems of their areas and the CM assured them of resolving them.

Rangers DG: Newly-posted Punjab Rangers DG Maj-Gen Syed Asif Hussain called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. The chief minister felicitated him on the new assignment and expressed good wishes for him. Principal Secretary to CM was also present. The chief minister paid tribute to the Rangers’ role in defending national boundaries and maintenance of peace, adding that their services were praiseworthy.

GREETS: Usman Buzdar felicitated the national cricket team over the clean sweep and victory in the 3rd T20 match against Bangladesh. In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the players had proved their mettle by defeating the Bangladesh team in the T-20 series. “I am convinced that teamwork results in success and the credit goes to the best performance of the Pakistani players.’’