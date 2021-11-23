 
close
Tuesday November 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Queen Elizabeth II

By AFP
November 23, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II attended the christenings of her latest two great-grandsons on Sunday, her second appearance in less than a week that follows several cancelled engagements over the last month for health reasons. The 95-year-old monarch was pictured in a lime green jacket and hat seated inside a Range Rover as she came and went from the double royal christening at All Saints Chapel in Windsor, southwest of London.