Slovakia introduces lockdown for unvaccinated

Bratislava: Slovakia on Monday introduced a lockdown for people unvaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry said, as the central European country battles one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates.
Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter stores other than those considered essential, such as grocery stores, drugstores or pharmacies -- even with a negative coronavirus test. "We have resorted to a vigorous lockdown of the unvaccinated, because we need to protect them," Prime Minister Eduard Heger said earlier on public broadcaster RTVS.
