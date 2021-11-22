First ever student societies network established

Islamabad : The 2nd National Vice Chancellors & DSAs Conference on Effective Engagement of Students at University Campuses successfully concluded here at Islamabad.

The conference was attended by vice chancellors, director student affairs and representatives of student societies. During the conference, various success stories, experiences and learned lessons related to effective engagement of student were shared as follow up of Roadmap of Tolerant and Peaceful University Campuses which was prepared by vice chancellors and director student affairs of 27 universities in April 2017.

During this two days conference, overview of Azm-e-Pakistan activities at university campuses aimed at strengthening student societies/clubs was also shared. Panel and group discussions on the topics of student societies for peace building and role of faculty members/university administration in peace building also held.

The participating vice chancellors and representatives of the universities appreciated the efforts and various initiatives undertaken to promote values of peace, co-existence, harmony, responsible citizenship at university campuses. According to the declaration signed by the vice chancellors and representatives of the universities, it was agreed to join National Student Societies/Clubs Network and Inter University Alliance on Student Activities , organising inter-university students activities and competitions, sharing best practices, expertise, knowledge and experience on effective engagement of students, award of Roll of Honour to acknowledge the talented students in co-curricular activities and extending cooperation in other areas of mutual interest related to effective engagement of students at university campuses.

It was apprised that so far more than 50 universities have given their written consent to join National Student Societies Network. Speaking on launching ceremony of Pakistan ‘s first ever National Student Societies Network, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Chairman Vice Chancellors Committee said that if we want our students to get opportunities in life, they should be active members of campus based student societies/clubs as employers also prefer those students with experiences in societies. In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rahman Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology highlighted importance of effective engagement of students through strengthening student societies/clubs at university campuses, promoting inter-university collaborations and organizing inter university co-curricular activities/competitions.

He said that only academic education is not enough to get success in life, students need to be an active part of university clubs and society in order to groom their personality. He stressed upon need to improve social inclusion and national integration through student societies and clubs. He appreciated establishment of Pakistan‘s first ever Student Societies Network and assured his and cooperation of Higher Education Commission (HEC) in making this initiative a success.