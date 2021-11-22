Tunisia readying to exit ‘exceptional situation’

Tunis: -Tunisia’s president told the US secretary of state that his country was preparing to come out from its "exceptional situation", the presidency said on Sunday, almost four months after a shock power grab.

On July 25, President Kais Saied sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized an array of powers, citing an "imminent threat" to the country -- the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings against autocracy. On September 22, he suspended parts of the constitution and installed rule by decree, maintaining full control of the judiciary as well as powers to sack ministers and issue laws.