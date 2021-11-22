 
By AFP
November 22, 2021
Tehran: Iranian double Oscar winning film director Asghar Farhadi has launched a scathing attack on Tehran authorities and threatened not to represent Iran at the next edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. "How can I be associated... with a government whose extremist media have not stopped these past years from destroying me, marginalising me, stigmatising me?" he asked on his Instagram page.