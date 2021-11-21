PANAH, Health Academy ink MoU for health, education

Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and Health Services Academy (HSA) with aims to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest in health, education, training, research, policy, proposals and knowledge transfer.

The MoU was signed by Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, President of PANAH and Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy. On the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nosheen Hamid, Member National Assembly, Uzma Riaz Jadoon, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of the Child Afshan Tehseen Bajwa, General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman and Vice President Squadron Leader (r) Ghulam Abbas were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that the connection with the people through awareness of PANAH is very strong. After 37 years of continuous struggle, its fruits are visible. Everyone is walking with us. The Health Services Academy is constantly performing its services in the field of research and the services of Vice Chancellor Shehzad Ahmad Khan are unforgettable. The purpose of the agreement is to serve people by giving importance to hygiene, he said.

Dr. Shehzad said that no society can develop without health and education facilities. The aims and objectives of the two organizations are quite similar that is why the two organizations want to work together on a common platform. We will strive hard to make health-related services better for the people in the future by formulating a comprehensive policy for solution of health-related issues, he said. Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nosheen Hamid said that there is an urgent need to control non-communicable diseases. PANAH efforts to address public issues are commendable. The government is focusing on primary health care so that health related problems can be overcome, she said.

Uzma Riaz Jadoon, General Secretary of the Young Parliamentarians Forum, said PANAH services are invaluable. We are happy that PANAH has been active for the last 37 years to address health issues. We are with them in their struggle.

Chairperson National Commission on The Rights of Child Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said that PANAH is a committed organization. It is their struggle that makes us want to work with them. PANAH’ s performance on law reforms and research policy is unparalleled, she said.

Sana Ullah Ghumman said that our aim is to keep people away from diseases. Attempts are being made to address the issue of contracted diseases. From today, PANAH and HAS would be working together to address health issues.