World Children’s Day observed

LAHORE: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister and Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sara Ahmad has said that only well-protected children can guarantee the protected future of the country.

Addressing an event organised in connection with World Children's Day, she said in CP&WB all important measures had been taken for the protection of children and their rights.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Ministers Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Alam and Special Assistant to the Punjab CM for information Hassan Khawar attended the event as chief guests.

Justice (retd) Nasira Iqbal, social worker Musarrat Misbah, designer Maria B, Member Board of Governors CP&WB attended the event. A great number of CP&WB children were also present.

Addressing the participants, Sara Ahmad briefed about the objectives, initiatives and performance of the department. She said the protection of children rights was ‘our collective responsibility. In the event, children presented skits and performances and also shared their experiences regarding their life in CP&WB.

Meanwhile, Sports Board Punjab and Kh Junaid Hockey Academy organized a Hockey Mela to mark World Children’s Day at a grand ceremony at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan was the chief guest on this occasion. He opened the Hockey Mela by hitting a shot.

Member Governing Body PCB Arif Saeed, Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa, Olympian Kh Junaid, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan, Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, M Irfan and Abdul Rehman were the other prominent guests on this occasion.

Hundreds of children participated in the ceremony and took part in various competitions including hockey skills, face painting and jumping event etc on this occasion.

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan while talking on the occasion said the talented children are the future of Pakistan and we must look after and support them in every phase of their academic and playing careers.

He said the purpose of celebrating Children's Day is to highlight the rights of children including good education, provision of sports facilities, health, clean environment, best training for every child which is a fundamental right of every child.