First death anniversary of poet Azmat Bilgrami observed

KARACHI: The first death anniversary of legendary poet and literati Azmat Bilgrami will be observed on Friday at the residence of his son Dr Syed Qamar Abbas Zaidi, himself a renowned poet.

It is pertinent to mention that Azmat Bilgrami was among the last iconic poets with unique style and diction, and was born in British Indian town of Bilgram. He wrote in all genres and left seven books, including Bargah-e-Ghazal, Kokab -e-zarren, Jamal-e-Pekar, Bargah-e-khadija, Bargah-e-Abutalib and some others.

He was the founding member Urdu literary organisation ‘Dabistan-e-Loh-o-Qalam’ and through that platform, he transgressed borders and became the first to lay the foundation of Indo-Pak and other international Mushairay (literary sittings). He also won various national and international awards.