Army lead National Swimming, WAPDA second

LAHORE: Army with 98 points were leading the table on the opening day of the National Swimming Championship at K-Swimming pool, DHA, here on Friday.

Army grabbed two gold medals, three silver and three bronze.

WAPDA with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze were second, having 91 points.

There are nine teams competing in 106 events: Army (defending championships of 2019 swimming championship), Navy, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, and Federal Area (Islamabad).

The finals will be held on Sunday. The championship is being conducted in four age group categories (males and females).