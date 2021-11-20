Army lead National Swimming, WAPDA second

LAHORE: Army with 98 points were leading the table on the opening day of the National Swimming Championship at K-Swimming pool, DHA, here on Friday.
Army grabbed two gold medals, three silver and three bronze.
WAPDA with four gold medals, one silver and one bronze were second, having 91 points.
There are nine teams competing in 106 events: Army (defending championships of 2019 swimming championship), Navy, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, and Federal Area (Islamabad).
The finals will be held on Sunday. The championship is being conducted in four age group categories (males and females).
LAHORE: Balochistan, Central Punjab and Sindh recorded victories in the first round of the Cricket Associations...
ISLAMABAD: Abhilasha Bista and Taylor Goetz Olga outplayed Russian pair of Sorochkina and Ekaterina Suvorova 6-1,...
RAWALPINDI: Southern Punjab Whites chased down the winning target, notching up the required 23 on the fourth day...
KARACHI: Pakistan team departed from Lahore on Friday for India to participate in the Junior World Cup 2021, scheduled...
PARIS: US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin makes her return to the snow in the Finnish resort of Levi this weekend with new...
BALI, Indonesia: Badminton world number one Kento Momota easily secured his ticket to the Indonesia Masters...