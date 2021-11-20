Greece car chase kills seven

THESSALONIKI, Greece: Seven migrants were killed and eight injured in northern Greece after their car overturned as they tried to evade a police roadblock near the Turkish border, police said on Friday.

The six men and one woman were killed in the incident that occurred just after midnight on the highway between Greece’s second city of Thessaloniki and the Turkish border. The driver of the vehicle — a Moldovan who was allegedly the smuggler and among the injured — tried to evade a police control on the highway, sparking a chase with police.